5 Risk Management Certifications You Should Not Ignore

Are you thinking of advancing your risk management career? Then you may consider getting a Risk Management certification.

In recent times, much effort has been put into better understanding business risk and its nature, which led to the creation of methodologies and approaches that enable individuals and organizations to make accurate decisions based on logical reasoning. Consequently, certifications in risk management are becoming more sought after by large corporations and government entities alike, because they help in protecting the organization from current and future threats.

A risk management certification measures your experience and background knowledge in evaluating and making decisions about risk.

This is a list of 5 Risk Management courses and certifications that will help you stand out from the pack:

One of the most distinguished frameworks to address risk is provided by ISO 31000, an international standard that incorporates principles, proven practices, and guidelines on managing risks faced by organizations.

The ISO 31000 Lead Risk Manager training course helps participants develop their competences to support an organization create and protect value by managing risks, making decisions, and improving performance using the ISO 31000 guidelines.

It provides information regarding the core elements and the effective implementation of a risk management framework, the application of the risk management process, and the actions necessary for the successful integration of these elements to meet organizational objectives.

Furthermore, it provides guidance on the selection and application of techniques for assessing risks in a wide range of situations.

Who should attend?

Risk directors, managers, officers

Individuals responsible for the creation and protection of value in organizations

Top management members who seek guidance on how risk management should be integrated at a strategic level

Individuals responsible for risk management processes

Individuals interested in risk management

The ISO 31000 Risk Manager training course helps participants acquire the knowledge necessary and ability to integrate the risk management guidelines of ISO 31000 in an organization. It provides information with regard to the risk management principles and their application, as well as the core elements of the risk management framework and steps for a risk management process. In addition, it provides the basic approaches, methods, and practices for assessing risk in a wide range of situations.

Who should attend?

Managers or consultants responsible for the effective management of risk in an organization.

Individuals seeking to gain knowledge about the risk management principles, framework, and process.

Individuals responsible for the creation and protection of value in their organizations.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in risk management.

3. CGEIT

CGEIT is also a credential provided by ISACA. The working professionals who complete this certification have increased knowledge of enterprise IT governance and its application and its guiding principles and practices. All important areas when it comes to governance of enterprise at a board-level or senior management level are addressed in this course. The tests examine various domains that include:

Framework for the Governance of Enterprise

IT Strategic Management

Benefits Realization

Risk Optimization

Resource OptimizationThe CGEIT certification is usually completed by senior personnel in the organization, especially those who work with management and advisory or assurance roles. They will need an adequate amount of knowledge about risks and IT governance in their company. Usually, IT directors, CIOs, CEOs, CISOs, audit directors, professionals who work with compliance and information security, senior IT managers, IT assurance professionals, and managers responsible for organizational strategy get the CGEIT certification.

4. COBIT 5

There are many types of certifications available if working professionals want to be proficient with COBIT 5. If they complete even the Foundation level course, employees will have the basic knowledge and understanding they need to use COBIT 5 systematically and be able to follow the principles and models listed. All accredited candidates will have the skills to identify areas for improvement and recommend changes that need to be made using COBIT 5.

They will have in-depth knowledge when it comes to security, risk, assurance, compliance, privacy, and more. Working professionals such as IT managers, IT auditors, IT consultants, IT developers, and IT quality professionals pursue this certification.

The different COBIT 5 certifications made available by ISACA are as follows:

COBIT 5 Assessor

COBIT 5 Foundation

COBIT 5 Implementation

ISO 31000 Introduction training course enables you to comprehend the basic concepts of Risk Management.

By attending the ISO 31000 Introduction course, you will understand the importance of Risk Management and the benefits that businesses, society and governments can obtain.

Who should attend?

Individuals interested in Risk Management

Individuals aspiring to gain knowledge about the main processes of Risk Management

Final thoughts

Acquiring your risk management certification can enhance your reputation, ensure your skills are up to date and show your commitment to the profession. In the end, organizations are better able to assess, evaluate and manage risks better when their workers hold industry recognised risk management and governance certifications.

