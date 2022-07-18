Who is Jumia Kenya’s Incoming CEO?

Africa’s e-commerce giant Jumia announced last week a leadership change for its Kenyan arm.

Jumia Kenya CEO Betty Mwangi, who had only been at the company for the last nine months since joining in 2021, will be replaced by Juan Seco, currently working as SVP for JumiaPay.

While Mwangi says she is looking to pursue a ‘big impact opportunity’, as per Kenyan Wall Street, Seco assumes the promotion and will now lead Jumia Kenya as its chief executive.

Previous to this appointment, Seco worked at Jumia for the last seven years, joining Jumia Kenya in 2015 as CFO. In 2017 he earned a spot at JumiaPay as COO before being promoted three years later to SVP of the company’s fintech branch.

Prior to his tenure at Jumia, Seco worked at French-Belgian financial institution Dexia as a public finance analyst and at audit firms PwC and KPMG where he began earning his more than two decades’ worth of experience.

Seco has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from McGill University.

Jumia is amongst Africa’s first unicorns – the massive e-commerce firm started as a humble startup in Nigeria before it began forays into other African nations. Now it is the major online commerce platform in many African countries, one of them being Kenya.

The company has grown from strength to strength and is now considered one of the most valuable groups in Africa and is even listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter