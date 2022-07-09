Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, petrol prices once again take the most trending spot with more readers catching up on the July increase in South Africa. Lenovo appoints a new GM for Southern Africa, a chatbot service is launched at Africell and digital health comes to AfroCentric.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. AfroCentric Group Launches New Digital Wellness Platform

The AfroCentric Group, a JSE-listed company, has launched AMP, a new digital wellness platform designed to integrate into medical schemes’ existing member apps.

The launch comes at a time when Medscheme, which now boasts a refreshed brand to match its enhanced service offering, is increasingly focusing on the digitalisation of healthcare to add value to its schemes.

3. Infobip Launches Chatbot Solution at Mobile Operator Africell

Infobip, a global cloud communication company, recently implemented its Answers chatbot solution at Africell, one of the leading mobile telco operator groups in Africa.

According to Nadia Moati, Group Operations Director at Africell, the operator provides a mix of voice and SMS products, data services, and the Afrimoney mobile money platform.

2. Lenovo Appoints New Southern Africa General Manager

On Monday Lenovo announced the appointment of Yugen Naidoo as GM for its Southern African division.

Naidoo succeeds longtime GM Thibault Dousson, who now leads the Lenovo SSG (Services and Solutions Group) for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region.

1. Here’s the New Petrol Price for July

South African Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced adjustments in fuel prices for July.

Read on to discover this month’s petrol and diesel prices.

