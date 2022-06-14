SA Startup Root Teams Up with Andela & Momentum Health

Cape Town-based startup Root, which builds infrastructure for the digital insurance economy, is partnering with one of Africa’s top startups Andela, a global network for remote technologists founded in Nigeria, and financial services company Momentum Health Solutions, to offer healthcare options to Andela’s talent network.

Director of talent partnerships at Andela, Agnes Muthoni says, “Andela operates a global talent marketplace connecting technologists in emerging markets with job opportunities at global companies. The company wants to increase the value it provides to these technologists by making it easy for them to access quality healthcare options directly from the Andela web portal.”

“By partnering with us, Andela is not only supporting us in offering more healthcare cover options to more South Africans for less, but at the same time, their affiliates gain access to the best healthcare cover options available in South Africa,” says Hannes Viljoen, CEO of Momentum Health Solutions.

Root delivers ready-made digital insurance products on API that can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s customer journey to enhance its value proposition and business. The company processes millions of policies across dozens of insurance products on its platform.

“The insurance products on our platform are underwritten by our network of leading insurance providers and our customers never have to deal with an insurer. We work with customers to identify opportunities in their value chain that can be solved with insurance and, in Andela’s case, healthcare options,” comments Louw Hopley, Root CEO.

Momentum Medical Scheme’s healthcare options have been available to the Andela user base in South Africa over the Root API since April 2022. The intention is to enable digital insurance offerings to the Andela talent network across more regions in time.

“Insurance is historically sold, not bought, while Root aims to enable insurance to be placed seamlessly in user journeys where the insurance need is highly relevant or top of mind. For us, this is a particularly apt intervention, as so much of what Root does is about making it easier for technologists, such as Andela’s customer base, to integrate insurance offerings in their product offerings,” Hopley adds.

“Our API packages all the building blocks needed to launch a fully compliant insurance product in a matter of days,” he states.

Root provides Andela with a hosted front-end application that can be embedded into the Andela user experience to onboard Andela users onto a Momentum Medical Scheme healthcare option.

Andela users will also be able to access information and medical cover options directly through this embedded application.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter