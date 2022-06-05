ICYMI: Accenture & Imperial Logistics Seek to Transform Supply Chain Operations in Africa

Irish ICT provider Accenture has announced a strategic collaboration with South Africa’s Imperial Logistics to deliver intelligent, customer-centric supply chain transformation across the African continent.

As part of the initiative, Accenture will execute Imperial’s current supply chain and control tower contracts, as well as drive new skills and capabilities into these services.

According to Accenture, this initiative is a first of its kind on the African continent – specifically in the logistics industry, with the ambition of supporting clients in getting products in and out of Africa. These services and capabilities – previously executed from Imperial – recently joined Accenture, becoming a critical accelerator of Imperial’s efforts to drive business growth and digital transformation.

“Both Accenture and Imperial Logistics have set bold strategic objectives to drive growth across the African continent,” says Vukani Mngxati, CEO of Accenture in Africa.

“As part of this effort, employees from Imperial’s digital and IT Lead Logistics unit have transferred to Accenture. We are delighted to welcome these talented members to our team. They bring with them the skills and experience required to further enable our end-to-end supply chain offerings across the continent,” Mngxati continued.

“At Imperial Logistics, we are excited about this collaboration with Accenture where we will be able to scale and inject new skills and offerings at speed, improve solutions for clients, as well as leverage control tower and service capabilities,” says Mohammed Akoojee, group CEO at Imperial.

“This partnership will focus on integrated solutions for large clients, leveraging the combined capabilities of both Imperial Logistics and Accenture,” Akoojee says.

The partnership will support clients with end-to-end supply chain transformation needs, bringing together capabilities to co-create solutions with new and existing clients, and effectively bringing together a local and global network of operational expertise to unlock value across the supply chain.

