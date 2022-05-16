Huawei MateBook D14 Launches in SA: Where to Get it, Price & Specs

Huawei South Africa has announced the launch of the new Intel-powered HUAWEI MateBook D14 on Monday.

The HUAWEI MateBook D14 brings along technologies such as Super Device, Fingerprint Power Button, Dual Antenna Wi-Fi 6, and reverse charging capabilities for smartphones.

Super Device technology

HUAWEI MateBook D14 supports Super Device to allow users to connect the laptop with other devices. To initiate pairing, users simply need to click on the Control Panel icon at the lower right corner to open Super Device, then drag other icons of devices towards the PC icon.

This technology enables the HUAWEI MateBook to collaborate with other Huawei products, including phones, tablets, and monitors. Users can capture their spontaneous inspiration on any of the Huawei devices they own, and the content will sync across all of them.

It also features Multi-Screen Collaboration with smartphones and allows up to three active windows, delivering multi-tasking performance. Documents and images are transferred between devices with a simple drag and drop. Alternatively, users can open smartphone files on the laptop and make direct changes directly. Video calls can also be initiated from the laptop and conducted with laptop peripherals.

Through Multi-Screen Collaboration, users can also connect a Huawei tablet to the HUAWEI MateBook D14 and use the tablet as a drawing pad or a second screen, or simply for easy drag-and-drop file transfers. The HUAWEI MateBook D14 can also be connected to a HUAWEI MateView either wirelessly or with a cable.

FullView display

The new HUAWEI MateBook D14 features a 14-inch 1080p Full HD IPS anti-glare screen. It also retains the FullView design of its predecessors, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

It has also passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications for eye protection.

Design & performance

Huawei says the new HUAWEI MateBook D14 continues Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, with a simple metal body and refined lines, resulting in a seamless and exquisite overall appearance.

The notebook is available in two colours: classic and understated Space Grey or elegant and sophisticated Mystic Silver.

It also has a 180-degree hinge that makes it easy for multiple users to share the display in a workplace scenario.

Users can switch between two power profiles at the Fn and P keys, including a Performance Mode to unleash the full power of HUAWEI MateBook D14 on the most demanding tasks. Huawei has also included a cooling system featuring a HUAWEI Shark fin fan to ensure that the HUAWEI MateBook D14 performs stably under load.

Fingerprint Power Button and Recessed Camera are also featured on the HUAWEI MateBook D14.

Where to Get it & price

You can purchase the HUAWEI MateBook D14 for R14,499 ($890.18) on the Huawei Online Store.

You can also purchase the HUAWEI MateBook D14 for R599 ($36,78) per month for 36 months at Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and CellC.

At Incredible Connection, the HUAWEI MateBook D14 costs R14,999 ($920.71).

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter