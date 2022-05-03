Gijima Appoints New Group Managing Executive

Gijima, a South African Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company has announced the appointment of Hamilton Ratshefola as its new Group Managing Executive (GME) whilst Maphum Nxumalo, the previous GME, who has been with the company for 8 years, leaves Gijima.

Nxumalo had been a Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Acting Group Chief Executive (GCE) for the last 5 years.

Ratshefola, as the new Group Managing Executive, will lead and steer the company for a year under contract to implement and transform Gijima’s operations, accelerate automation, infuse AI, refine the operating model, improve productivity and most importantly strengthen the company balance sheet.

Ratshefola is a former IBM Southern Africa leader. He spent his first decade at the company as a systems engineer, technical sales, and later sales leader and sector leader, and then he left to co–found Cornastone Technology Holdings Limited in 2000. He spent 13 years running Conrnastone, where he won the IT personality of the year award in 2007 until he sold it to his partner in 2013.

Ratshefola returned to IBM in 2013 as sales director and remained there until 2015.

Nxumalo and Ratshefola have worked closely for decades and Gijima believes that this has made way for a smooth transition.

“Hamilton will work with the Chairman the board and the Executive Management team to implement the restructuring of the company’s value offering to ensure that we continue to be innovative and to develop future business leaders, upskill our staff members and make Gijima a competitive player in the new world business order,” the company said.

“He will further strengthen our business relationship with our OEM partners, staff members

and our valuable clients. He will build a first in history Sales engine with a strong sales DNA to steer our growth. He will drive projects delivery to clients on time and within budget and will instill a new discipline in how we manage the business to maintain and grow our profitability so that we can invest more in our staff members and technologies (automation),” it added.

“Our next five–year plan will indeed propel Gijima into a successful African IT company of

Choice,” Gijima said.

