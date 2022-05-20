ESL Gaming & Lenovo Legion Join Forces

ESL Gaming, one of the world’s leading esports companies, and global technology brand, Lenovo, announced their exclusive PC partnership for ESL’s Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) properties on Friday.

Starting with IEM Dallas in June 2022, Lenovo Legion will be the official OEM Partner covering multiple IEM tournaments that will run through IEM Katowice 2023.

As part of the collaboration, Lenovo Legion will feature its portfolio of high-performance gaming PCs – known for being ‘Stylish Outside. Savage Inside.’ – through distinct brand integrations. These encompass Lenovo Legion brand exposure at the in-person IEM events as well as on social media and online, including the Twitch broadcasts watched by hundreds of thousands of gaming enthusiasts tuning in from their homes around the world.

The thousands of fans visiting IEM events in person will have the opportunity to visit the Lenovo Legion booth and game on its powerful gaming hardware.

“We are thrilled to partner up with Lenovo and have them play a part during the renowned Intel Extreme Masters competitions,” said Rodrigo Samwell, Chief Commercial Officer at ESL Gaming.

“Lenovo Legion is the perfect partner for this amazing legendary esports competition that we have created together with Intel. We are convinced that they will strengthen the gaming experience of the pro players and the overall experience of the fans,” added.

“Lenovo Legion is a gaming brand with roots in esports, teaming up with one of the world’s pre-eminent esports tournament brands speaks to our commitment to our gaming community,” said Emily Ketchen, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo.

“We’re proud to be joining the fans and followers of Intel Extreme Masters this year in supporting the top players and teams around the world as they reach new heights alongside Lenovo Legion’s high-performance devices powered by Intel throughout the upcoming season,” she said.

