vivo Finally Launches Y76 5G in SA

vivo, a Chinese tech company that designs and develops smartphones, has finally dropped its latest device in South Africa, the Y76 5G.

vivo says its latest Y76 5G has a 7.79mm super-slender body weighing 175g, is ultra-light and comes with advanced camera technology, a fast-charging mechanism, extended storage, and RAM, plus 5G technology.

5G Technology

5G ensures a faster and better connection. The vivo Y76 5G’s uses low-power consumption on a 7nm process 5G chip and a CPU speed of 2.2GHz. It picks up signals every time with SA6 & NSA dual-mode 5G that works across mainstream frequencies and an antenna that wraps around the phone.

FlashCharge

The device’s capabilities are supported by a “mega fast and efficient” charging system. The 44W FlashCharge has a charging rate of 70% in 32 minutes meaning users can take photos, stream series or play an endless assortment of games without worry of low battery life, vivo says.

Storage

The vivo Y76 5G carries RAM of 8GB + 4GB — an extended RAM technology that draws an extra 4GB from ROM to add to the generous 8GB of RAM, providing a 12GB RAM experience. The system supports a variety of apps that run in the background with no lag and seamless ease for switching.

Camera Technology

“Front and centre for vivo is the evolution of camera technology. The Y76 5G packs a superlative system that allows for expert photos day and night, plus features to ensure the best vlogs and pics on the go,” vivo says via an announcement.

The Y76 5G comprises a main rear camera with an AI triple camera system, a 50MP main camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The 50MP main camera has an innovative sensor that adjusts bright or dark scenes to shoot sharp images in detail.

A 16MP front-facing camera is packed with features like the AI Extreme Night Selfie mode which, according to vivo, is meant to capture more details, dial down noises, and deliver richer contrasts. In the Y76 5G, the Super Night Mode comes on both front and rear cameras.

Additionally, the front-facing camera offers an updated Face Beauty feature with personalisation options to refine selfies down to the smallest detail. Users can optimise skin tone, face shape, and facial features through vivo’s upgraded multidimensional algorithms.

The device also has a Double Exposure feature which combines two exposures in one image, merging different scenes, two layers of exposures, or two pictures together. The Dual-Video view allows simultaneous recording on front and back cameras, so users can create vlogs and videos with a personal touch. This is aided by the Ultra-Stable Video feature that cancels hand movement and aids recording on the go.

These imaging specifications are amplified by the 6.58-inch FHD + LCD waterdrop screen which is meant to offer a clear, higher-resolution display for a stunning and more immersive viewing experience. There’s also an Eye Protection Mode to protect against blue light.

Style

The phone is available in two colours: Cosmic Aura and Midnight Space. Cosmic Aura is a custom colour formed from a unique blend of blue and orange, finished with a crystal coating to create a shimmering, light-reflecting shine.

Midnight Space, on the other hand, is a sophisticated black with a ‘glitter lustrous sheen’. Both the options come with an AG frosted rear surface cover that helps avoid fingerprint smudges. Plus, the rear cameras are framed with CD grooves that crown the visual display.

The vivo Y76 5G is also bringing a further “improved user experience” with its Funtouch OS12 on Android 11, the company says.

Price and Availability

As of 2 April 2022, the Y76 5G is available nationwide in South Africa through Vodacom and MTN and is priced at R8,999.

Edited by Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter