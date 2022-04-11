Uber Seeks to Help Out its SA Drivers With These New Offerings

Today Uber has announced the launch of Uber Black by the Hour and Reserve in South Africa.

According to the ride-hailing powerhouse, these new offerings will seek to complement on-demand, point-to-point trips that will provide added convenience.

Uber Reserve and Uber Hourly

The Uber Reserve feature is available in two categories – Premium Reserve which offers access to vehicles on Uber Black, with an arrival time of 15 minutes ahead of schedule and a wait time of 15 minutes.

The second category is Economy Reserve, which offers access to budget-friendlier price points with vehicles on Uber Comfort, UberX and Uber Go, with a 5-minute early arrival and a 5 minute wait time. Riders have the added flexibility of receiving a trip 30 days in advance.

With Uber Hourly, Black by the Hour, riders have the seamless option to book a ride by the hour on Uber Black to cover multiple locations for multiple errands at a minimal hourly amount.

These new options are designed to increase riders’ peace of mind with a dedicated driver to meet their travel needs for an extended period of time.

“The opportunities provided by the new Uber Hourly, Black by the Hour; and Reserve products give riders the freedom to use and plan their time as they wish whether they are running multiple errands or attending business meetings, appointments as well as sightseeing and shopping,” explains Kagiso Khaole, Head of Mobility Operations at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additional Income for Drivers

Uber SA says that these new offerings will help unlock additional income opportunities for drivers, in addition to trip opportunities for which they are currently eligible. With professional drivers, riders will no longer have to navigate to various locations with multiple ride requests.

E-hailing drivers across South Africa recently launched a series of strikes in March as they say they are struggling to make ends meet in light of the rising fuel prices, their safety in the industry, and the growing tension between competitors. The drivers also reportedly want to do away with promotions and discounts on the various apps because it decreases their commissions.

“We will continue to leverage our technology to stay on the cutting edge of innovation to allow us to quickly adapt and meet the changing needs of drivers and riders,” concludes Khaole.

Uber Reserve is available in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and Cape Town. Uber Hourly, Black by the Hour, is available in Cape Town only.

