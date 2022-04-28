Showmax Introduces New Mode for Users to Save Data While Streaming

MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax has announced the introduction of a new Max Data Saving mode that uses just 50MB per hour. The company says the introduction of the new service is to allow its subscribers even more control over how much data they use while streaming.

This is currently available within the iOS mobile version of the Showmax app and will be rolled out to Android app users soon, the company says.

The debut of Max Data Saving mode follows the earlier introduction of Low and Data Savings modes, which use up to 300MB and 100MB per hour respectively. In comparison, the Maximum Quality setting, which gives you the best possible picture, uses up to 1.4GB per hour.

Showmax has not shared what kind of stream quality will be maintained using the new Max Data Saving mode, but due to it only using 50MB per hour it should be quite poor.

A Mobile-First Streaming Service

“Showmax is designed for Africa: a mobile-first continent where the cost of data remains a barrier to streaming,” says Barry Dubovsky, COO, MultiChoice Connected Video.

“Showmax was the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and the first to launch a mobile-only plan, so we want to keep tailor-making Showmax for African realities.”

How to Set Your Data Modes on Showmax

To toggle your data modes, go to Settings – App Preferences in your iOS mobile Showmax app, and set the video quality for both Wi-Fi and cellular. Alternatively, after you press play, click the Video Quality wheel icon below the video to set the quality that is best for you.

Showmax features a unique combination of African Originals and hit local shows, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax Pro adds music, news and live sport from SuperSport.

Upcoming May highlights include S5 of Living The Dream With Somizi, S2 of Troukoors (Wedding Fever), the S2 finale of The Wife, the S2 reunion for The Real Housewives of Durban, two of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated series of 2022 – The Girl from Plainville and Women of the Movement – and S2 of the hit HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones, hailed as “the funniest one currently on air”​​ by Slate.

Both Showmax and Showmax Pro are available on mobile-only plans, viewable on a single mobile device, for just R39 per month for Showmax Mobile and R225 per month for Showmax Pro Mobile.