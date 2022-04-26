KenGen Completes Drilling Project of Seven Geothermal Wells in Ethopia

KenGen, a Kenyan electricity generating company, has completed a drilling project of seven geothermal wells in Ethiopia — four of which are at the Aluto-Langano site and three of which are at Tule Moye.

KenGen won an Sh7.6-billion ($65.6-million) worth joint contract with Kerui Petroleum Equipment Company and Shandong Kerui Oilfield Service Group in February 2019 to supply geothermal drilling services to the state-owned Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) company, according to Business Daily.

The Aluto-Langano project started in July. In November the company completed drilling the second well which became the deepest geothermal well in Ethiopia reaching a depth of 3,000 metres.

“This is [now] the second 3,000 metres well we have drilled in Ethiopia so far, and I must commend our teams on the ground for successfully delivering to expectations despite the threats of Covid-19 and the security situation in Ethiopia at the time of project implementation,” KenGen CEO Rebecca Miano, said.

The Aluto-Langano project was, as per Business Daily, supposed to drill eight wells. Miano says that the rest of the wells should be done in the coming weeks.

“We have now embarked on drilling of the fifth geothermal well under the EEP project in Aluto-Langano and we expect to complete the work in a fortnight,” she said.

The project is part of KenGen’s plan to achieve diversification across Africa. The company says it is seeking to acquire new revenue sourcing through commercial drilling, geothermal consulting, and related services across Africa.

By Zintle Nkohla

Follow Zintle Nkohla on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter