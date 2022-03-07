Top 5 Reasons to Attend IoT Forum Africa in 2022

This year’s Internet Of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA22) event will see business leaders and policy makers gather to explore the latest developments in IoT technology.

Taking place from 29 to 30 March 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This two-day conference will play host to more than 20 speakers and hundreds of attendees ranging from IT executives, developers & makers, OEMs, policymakers, operators, technology providers, entrepreneurs and executives from various industries such as Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Energy, Insurance, Utilities, Retail and Automotive.

Join Africa’s leading IoT show and take part in insightful discussions at IoT Forum Africa 2022 under the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT”.

Here are just 5 reasons why you should be part of IoT Forum Africa:

You will hear about the technologies, platform solutions and devices that will power your IoT Solution.

Find out how IoT will impact your industry. Don’t get left behind!

Navigate the complex IoT ecosystem to identify partners, providers, and prospects.

Understand how sensors and their IoT data sets deliver unprecedented business intelligence to drive performance, growth, and profitability.

Hear from successful companies that have implemented revenue-producing IoT solutions.

Confirmed speakers include:

Paul Morley – Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank

– Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank Mathew Bernath – Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank

– Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank Abe Wakama – Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

– Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa Maritza Curry- Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa)

Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group (South Africa) Maciej Kaliszka – Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa)

– Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa) Jawad Raza – SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited

– SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited Ian Oppermann – NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry

– NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry Sarah Gadd – Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse

– Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisse Hartnell Ndungi – Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC

– Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC Amer Hussain – Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India)

– Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (India) Alejandro Correa Bahnsen – PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia)

– PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi (Colombia) Vukosi Sambo – Head of Data Solutions at Medscheme

Key topics include:

Mapping out your IoT maturity journey: Where does your organisation stand?

Unlocking the value of IoT at any stage of implementation.

Practical ways to implement IoT in your organisation.

Smart Municipalities: Using IoT to enable Smart City technology.

Common security risks and threats in IoT and how to curb them.

Scrutinising laws that force IoT security to be a core focus.

Assessing the future of IoT as a Service (IoTaaS).

For more information about this conference, visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/iot-forum-africa-2022/%20

By Staff Writer.