SA’s Maize Farmers Set to Benefit From this New Agritech Innovation

American agritech corporation Corteva Agriscience has today announced the official introduction of its PowerCore technology to South Africa’s maize farmers.

The solution is a new high-performing, herbicide-resistant seed trait that effectively helps protect crops from damaging above-ground insects, such as the maize stalk borer and spotted maize stem borer.

A Smarter Way to Deal with Pests

According to the announcement, the company’s leading seed brands, Pannar and Pioneer will be offering PowerCore technology as part of new, high-yielding genetics within their respective maize portfolios.

“South Africa’s agricultural, food and beverage exports hit a record high of $12.4-billion in 2021, with maize being a significant contributor, reaching its largest export volume since 1994/1995. What’s more, maize is a staple for many across the country and, as such, it is critical that local farmers are given the tools they need to help protect their yields,” says Tony Esmeraldo, Business Director, Corteva Agriscience, speaking at this year’s Grain SA Congress, an annual gathering of the country’s leading grain producers and other industry players.

“Not only have local trials demonstrated the efficacy of PowerCore technology, but the trait also has a proven track record in similar climates in both Brazil and Argentina, where it has been successfully used since 2012. We are extremely proud to share the latest advancement in Corteva Agriscience’s innovative pest control solutions with in-country farmers, to help them address one of the largest problems they face on a daily basis.”

How PowerCore Technology Works

PowerCore technology uses combined modes of action to combat primary and secondary pests that can cause significant crop damage and subsequent production losses. The trait comprises three different Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) proteins, each targeting insects differently, while helping to prolong the durability of the pesticide technology.

According to Esmeraldo, Corteva Agriscience is committed to enriching lives by offering a diverse range of quality products to the market. “Farmers have another option in the fight against insect damage and can now decide which Bt trait technology best suits their farms, depending on field history and agronomic conditions. Our overall aim is to ensure that farmers have access to better technology to get the most out of every hectare of maize.”

As a leader in agronomic innovation, Corteva Agriscience has a network of strategically placed research facilities and testing locations spanning the continent, focused on new product development across multiple crops, including soybean and maize trait portfolios in South Africa.

