MTN Group Appoints New COO for its Nigerian Arm

Africa’s largest telecom, SA-based MTN Group has announced three new senior leadership appointments in its Nigerian, Iranian and Sudanese businesses all effective as of 1 April 2022. All three appointments were internal candidates, MTN says.

MTN Nigeria’s New COO

Following the recent appointment of MTN Nigeria COO Mazen Mroue as MTN Group Chief Information and Technology Officer, Hassan Jaber assumes the COO role at MTN Nigeria.

He moves from MTN Irancell, where he serves as COO, bringing with him some 25 years of telecoms and digital experience within the MTN Group.

“A vital enabler of our strategy is having the best talent, culture and future-fit skills,” says MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the depth of talent within the Group, as well as the strength of our succession planning.”

Jaber’s track record of building and scaling-up telecom operations and developing digital businesses through the power of mobile technology will be instrumental to MTN Nigeria, the Group says in a statement.

He has served MTN in numerous markets, including Ghana, Guinea-Conakry, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Shake-Ups at MTN Irancell and MTN Sudan

Malik Melamu, with over 28 years of managerial and executive experience, will assume the position of MTN Irancell COO replacing Jaber.

Melamu joins from MTN Sudan where he has been CEO over the last five years. Among other roles at MTN, he previously served as MTN Benin CEO and as Executive for Sales and Distribution and Customer Experience at MTN Group.

Stepping into the CEO role at MTN Sudan is Ziad Sabah, whose career within MTN spans more than a decade, most recently as MTN Syria CEO and before that as the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Syria.

According to the Group, Ziad is a seasoned business leader and will play a pivotal role in strengthening MTN Sudan’s market position through initiatives to advance digital and financial inclusion.

“These appointments demonstrate the depth of leadership bench-strength within the MTN Group, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth to our stakeholders. Nigeria, Iran and Sudan are markets with attractive demographics and tremendous potential growth opportunities for digital and financial inclusion,” concludes Mupita.

