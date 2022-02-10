Liquid Intelligent Technologies Partners With Teridion To Deliver Faster Internet Connectivity

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has announced a strategic partnership with Teridion, a superior cloud-based global connectivity platform.

Teridion’s multi-cloud-based solution has been added to Liquid’s backbone services as part of their efforts to offer internet service that matches the changing Enterprise needs. This will allow Liquid to provide reliable and fast internet connectivity to its global customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Business Development Officer for Liquid Cloud & Cyber Security, Winston Ritson said, “The multi-cloud-based solution coupled with Liquid’s current technology will serve this market well. As a business, we understand the changing needs of our Enterprise customers. Using a multi-cloud-based platform allows Liquid to provide ten times faster internet performance that is more reliable and scalable, allowing global Enterprise customers to receive optimal performance from WAN. This partnership with Teridion is a game-changer for our business and is part of our commitment to offer services that our global Enterprise customers can use to continue on their growth trajectory.

The partnership between Liquid and Teridion will allow the Enterprise customers to benefit from improved internet performance with dynamic route optimisation. Additionally, the patented technology will allow for dynamic, unlimited scalability, a high-performance global multi-cloud network, machine learning, and over 500 POPs in a solution that requires no hardware or software and can work with any device.

“Businesses operate in a global setting with remote employees. They are looking for a single service provider capable of delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity across their company. Teridion’s guaranteed SLA, global reach, and interoperability through a clientless solution that requires zero employee setup makes it an ideal solution. We are excited about extending our offering to new customers through our partnership with Liquid, which is known for its highly reliable services,” says Sander Teunissen, Sales Director of Teridion.

The partnership between the two technology firms has been in effect since December 2021. This is yet another step in Liquid’s evolution as Africa’s leading digital solutions provider, offering superior Cloud, Cyber Security, and Managed IT services in addition to owning the largest independent fibre network on the continent.

Staff writer