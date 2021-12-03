TFG Acquires Quench in Big Push Towards E-Commerce

TFG, through its Labs division, has acquired digital shopping platform and last-mile delivery provider Quench. This latest acquisition forms part of TFGLabs’ ambition into becoming one of South Africa’s next e-commerce powerhouses.

“With this acquisition we gain access to fast, reliable delivery across South Africa, whilst achieving superior delivery unit economics. With 75% of orders currently fulfilled from stores, Quench’s network of micro-carriers will become an essential enabler for our ‘ship-from-store’ strategy” says Claude Hanan, Co-Head of TFGLabs.

He adds that “All international market data shows that delivery price, reliability and speed is highly correlated to e-commerce penetration and purchase frequency.”

According to TFG, the Quench acquisition will enhance the company’s existing capabilities across the fulfilment network through proprietary software and engineering, bringing a scientific approach to planning, least-cost routing and asset utilisation. Additionally, TFG plans to leverage the acquisition to begin improving overall stock turn and store density.

Hanan goes on to stress that “For now it’s business-as-usual at Quench. We will continue to service Quench’s existing partners and customers, and in fact, immediately invest in improving our offering and service to both. Our team has extensive experience across last-mile delivery and technology platforms, and together with Werner, Liam and the Quench team, we will build on the existing foundation, and continue to enhance the offering”.

