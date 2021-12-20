South African Insuretech launches crash detection feature

As we head into the festive season we are once again reminded that South Africa is

the country with the most dangerous roads in the world.

Unfortunately, South Africa has been ranked as the world’s most dangerous country

to drive in, according to a research study undertaken by international driver

education company Zutobi.



Insurtech Pineapple has come out with an early Christmas present that is sure to

make our festive seasons a lot safer – a free automated crash detection, in-app

feature.



Chief Development officer Ndabenhle Ngulube explains how the product will work.

“You simply download the app and activate crash detect. When you are in an

accident we notify your nominated emergency contacts that they should check in

with you. We also send them your location as well as a handy list of emergency

numbers”



Unlike similar benefits offered by various insurers, Pineapple’s crash-detect does not

require the installation of a device in your vehicle, and is not limited to only

policyholders, but is free to anyone who has a smartphone.



This in-app approach means the service will work whether you are driving in your

own car, someone else’s car, or a passenger in a vehicle, as long as you have your

phone on you.



Chief Innovation Officer at Pineapple, Matthew Elan Smith, explains their rationale

for creating the service “Our Auto Crash-detect feature aligns to our core mission of

enhancing safety via community. We are hopeful that this free tool will help to

promote road safety this festive season, by providing peace of mind for all Pineapple

and their loved ones.”



When asked about the possibility of false alerts being sent to your family Ngulube

replied “We combine your GPS data as well as other sensors in the phone to bring

false alerts to a minimum, so it will not trigger if you drop your phone. We also give

you 60 seconds to cancel the alert if you are not in an accident or do not require

help”

Crash detect is activated on the Pineapple App, available via the Google Play Store,

Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery.

Staff writer