Save your money pay later platform, Simple, partners with El Nada Hospital

Sympl, the first ‘Save Your Money Pay Later’ service in Egypt, announces its partnership with Egypt’s leading maternity hospital, El Nada Hospital. The partnership offers patients interest-free deferred payment programmes via the Sympl checkout platform.

The partnership will give patients of El Nada Hospital more payment choices and enhance their checkout experience, through enabling an improved cashflow management. With no registration required, and interest-free repayment plans approved on the spot in less than 10 seconds, this partnership will empower El Nada Hospital to help patients who have limited access to pay later plans with an affordable, interest free , and a hassle-free solution.

El Nada Hospital, the largest birth center in Cairo, is dedicated to the healthcare of women and new-borns, providing high-quality care for expectant mothers and their babies. The hospital offers an array of services, with over 450 professors and consultants who have performed over 12,000 surgical operations and deliveries.

Mohamed El-Feky, co-founder and CEO of Sympl, said:

“We are delighted to partner with El Nada Hospital to help provide their patients with alternative payment options at the checkout and contribute to an improved cashflow management through the Sympl platform. As our first partner in the healthcare industry, we look forward to working closely with El Nada Hospital and making healthcare more accessible to Egyptians who may previously have had limited access to credit and repayment plans.”

Sympl was founded by renowned Egyptian FinTech entrepreneurs Mohamed El-Feky and Yasmine Henna – who co-created leading consumer finance company, ValU – and Karim Tawfik, co-creator of one of Egypt’s leading ecommerce platforms, Capiter.

Dr. Omar Abdelaziz, Executive Chairman of El Nada Hospital, commented:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our patients an improved checkout experience through our partnership with Sympl as part of our mission to provide maternity support to as many women and their babies as possible. By offering an alternative payment method to our customers, we hope to be able to empower patients to make better healthcare decisions, and we are excited to be able to do this through our partnership with Sympl.”

Sympl is the first deferred payment service in Egypt to allow merchants to sell directly to bank cardholders on short-term, fully interest-free, repayment plans. The platform is an evolution of the checkout experience and provides an alternative, hassle-free purchase process – promoting customer saving and a better matching of income and expenditure, without any compromising of lifestyle.

Launched in October 2021, Sympl is already now accepted at more than 240 retail and online stores in Egypt, and established partnerships with some of Egypt’s leading merchants and service providers. Sympl has recently closed a $6 million seed fundraise, led by Beco Capital with participation from A15 and Global Ventures. Sympl aims to accelerate its growth through merchant network expansion on multiple product and service categories and aims to cover a number of clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, and hospitals to expand its service offering to large customer segments in the healthcare sector.

