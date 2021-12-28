Remote teams, the new HQ and virtual company culture: the future of hybrid work

“Given the opportunity to work from home, especially if they can get out of a long commute, is quite attractive to people,” emphasised Dixon. “There’s been a fundamental change in the way people want to work. Yet hybrid working, he said, has so many benefits for CEOs, CFOs and HR directors, too. “It’s much cheaper for companies – it’s a lot cheaper for people, they can spend more time nearer to their families and communities. We believe that from this will emerge a complete change in the geography and the method of work in the future.”