HUAWEI nova 9 Launches in South Africa – Pricing + Details

Chinese mega tech conglomerate HUAWEI has announced the launch of its HUAWEI nova 9 smartphones in South Africa.

New Additions to the nova Series

For the first time in the HUAWEI nova Series, the HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a range of flagship-grade camera technologies. This smartphone boasts a powerful 50MP ultra-vision camera, as well as an ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera.

The camera system includes a colour filter array and an XD Fusion Engine, which can help users to capture impressive stills and videos, even in low-light settings, and automatically enhance images’ detail and quality.

Whether you’re shooting night photos, panoramas, portraits or close-ups, the HUAWEI nova 9 ensures that every shot is social media-ready.

The HUAWEI nova 9 also features a selfie-ready 32MP high-res front camera that supports 4K video capture and AI image stabilisation. Now you can strut and share your high-quality content quickly and easily.

Thanks to continuous front/rear recording, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras, fluidly capturing your story in a single video file.

Specifications



The HUAWEI nova 9 has a 6.57-inch Original-Colour Curved Display with a tapered surface that minimises the left and right bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. It can display over one billion colours and features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G, the HUAWEI nova 9 also intelligently prioritises tasks and optimises performance for a seamless experience that lends itself to mobile gamers. Its powerful processor is complemented by an equally powerful cooling system, which is designed to dissipate heat fast and efficiently. This means that your device can run at full throttle while staying cool to the touch – even after hours of gaming or streaming videos.

Of course, true to Huawei form, the design of the HUAWEI nova 9 itself stands to impress all on its own. Measuring just 7.77mm with a weight of only 175g, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces a new Starry Blue colourway, which adds a unique texture to the chassis. It is also available in Black.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI nova 9 is now available on shelves in South Africa.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is priced at R12,999 and consumers will receive a HUAWEI FreeLace valued at R1,499. Ts and Cs apply.

