Huawei announces new MateBook B series laptops

International technology giant Huawei believes that the future of smart offices will be defined by integration: of devices, of interactions and of ecosystems. We are living in an era that demands constant connectivity and collaboration, and the extent to which we are currently creating and sharing content across multiple devices is only likely to grow. Tech solutions, if they are to stay relevant in this evolving space, need to meet this need in ever more innovative ways.



The coexistence of multiple screens – phones, tablets, laptops and PCs – is especially common in the business world, particularly as companies continue to embrace the possibilities of remote working. Both businesses and individuals are looking for new, efficient systems that allow for seamless interoperability across devices and help to maximise productivity. They need devices that work together easily, handle large and frequent data transfers, and pose no security risks.



Fortunately, the future of smart productivity is here as Huawei launches their exciting new MateBook B series laptops which sees the brand entering the commercial laptop market.



Welcome to the HUAWEI MateBook B Series



Lovers of HUAWEI MateBooks will be familiar with the quality and variety of this remarkable laptop series. In the B Series, however, Huawei takes these MateBook characteristics to new heights: each device comes with impressive all-new upgrades across processors and displays. Three HUAWEI MateBook B Series devices are now available in South Africa: the HUAWEI MateBook B7-410, B3-420 and B3-520.



The B7-410 is Huawei’s flagship lightweight business laptop. Designed for professionals, high-ranking businesspeople, and those who prioritise an elite experience, the B7-410 boasts an ultra-slim metallic unibody, FullView Display, Huawei Share, an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and HUAWEI Free Touch. The B7-410 combines aesthetics, innovation, and intelligence to offer a smarter and more powerful experience that will impress even the most discerning user.



The HUAWEI MateBook B3-420 and B3-520 are slim and lightweight laptops that feature a metallic design and balanced performance. Like the B7-410, they also boast FullView Display, which offers an immersive viewing experience, and an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. The B3-420 and B3-520 are better suited to younger users looking for a highly portable laptop that offers excellent value for money.



The HUAWEI MateBook B Series fuels a new way of working



Huawei recently launched a brand-new series of laptops that are ideally suited to meet the needs of a demanding and evolving business world. Featuring new processors and displays, the HUAWEI MateBook B Series delivers improved reliability, security and a more premium experience for those looking for an all-scenario, AI-enabled working life.



In addressing the needs of today’s professionals, these devices all come with Huawei’s Multi-screen Collaboration pre-installed. This feature allows for excellent integration with Huawei smartphones: simply tapping your handset against your laptop allows you to access both devices on a single screen, which offers significant productivity advantages.



Just because they connect easily with other devices, however, doesn’t mean the HUAWEI MateBook B Series laptops pose any security risks. Huawei knows that protecting a business’ data is one of its greatest priorities, which is why the series features a TPM2.0 security chip that safeguards data confidentiality, integrity and usability.



The chip not only saves and manages BIOS and hard-drive passwords, but also supports the encryption of system and app login credentials. This means it can encrypt the credentials of employees’ online banking, messaging and email apps when they log in, providing additional security for any data that’s still in transit.



The HUAWEI MateBook B Series also features a fingerprint power button, which biometrically authenticates a user’s identity when they’re powering on their device, taking them directly to their desktop in one simple step.



A model for every professional



As the flagship model of the HUAWEI MateBook B Series, the HUAWEI MateBook B7-410 features an ultra-lightweight unibody made of aerospace-grade aluminium. Weighing just 1.33kg, it makes for an ideal companion for professionals who are fully adapted to a hybrid, and therefore mobile, way of working. Featuring a 13.9-inch 3K touch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, the HUAWEI MateBook B7-410 also offers an expansive viewing area that will help employees work easily and effectively.



The HUAWEI MateBook B3-520 and B3-420 laptops are more all-round in nature, and feature metal frames and minimalist designs. In addition to boasting the HUAWEI MateBook’s signature FullView Display, they have received the TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light, which helps to alleviate any strain on a user’s eyes.



All three laptops come with high-speed Wi-Fi 6 support, too. Coupled with a Wi-Fi 6 router, the laptops can theoretically manage transfer speeds of up to 2.4Gbps, almost three times faster than the Wi-Fi 5 rate. This gives users a faster connection, wider signal coverage, more powerful anti-interference and a more stable connection.

