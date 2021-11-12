Pick n Pay Launching its “Biggest Online Black Friday” Ever

Pick n Pay has launched its early online-only Black Friday deals and this year customers across South Africa can have these exclusive online deals delivered to their door as early as the same day.

These exclusive online deals will run from 12 – 17 November 2021 and some of the deals include:

Hisense Inox Fridge 310l – R3499 (save R1000) – pnp.co.za

– R3499 (save R1000) – pnp.co.za Skyworth 50in UHD Android Smart TV R6499 (save R1500) – pnp.co.za

R6499 (save R1500) – pnp.co.za Smartfit Fit Life HR Tracker – R99 (save R200) – PnP asap!

This Black Friday, more deals will be available on Pick n Pay’s asap! app. Last year the majority of the deals were hosted on its online shop for customers based in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Pick n Pay’s on-demand delivery app asap! will be participating on a much larger scale, says Andrew Mills, Group Executive: Marketing at Pick n Pay. With over half a million more registered users since last Black Friday and doubling their reach in the last year, he says more customers can take advantage of the online only deals.

“More customers have turned to online shopping since the pandemic started and it is clear this shift is here to stay as customers increasingly discover the ease of shopping their groceries online.”

“Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days and customers have told us they want to shop their favourite deals with ease, from the comfort of their home. We are very excited to offer more customers, more deals online this Black Friday,” Mills adds.

Selected deals will have a maximum per item, and asap! orders will be limited to 35 items. Orders placed on Pick n Pay’s online shop www.pnp.co.za will have no basket limits and customers can take delivery of their Black Friday deals as soon as the next-day.

“Big-ticket items and consumables will be available on our website in greater quantities, allowing customers to really take advantage of stocking up for the festive season.”

Pick n Pay promises massive savings this Black Friday

Pick n Pay says customers can expect massive deals this Black Friday and some of the lowest prices reported for this year.

Mills expects more customers to be excited for Black Friday deals this year and says they have made extra provisions to bring customers the biggest ever Black Friday deals in stores and to their doorstep.

According to a statement, Pick n Pay is planning over thousands of deals. Majority of these deals will be Smart Price Black Friday deals meaning customers who swipe their Smart Shopper card will get the best savings, as well as cashback in points.

A strong focus for Pick n Pay this year will be “Pantry Loading” Black Friday deals. “We saw last year that customers used Black Friday to ‘pantry load’ on everyday basic grocery items. With many having faced a tough year financially, we believe more customers will be shopping deals in a much smarter way. During our planning, we made sure we’d be able to deliver deals that help our customers stock up on essential items, at the most affordable prices.”

Mills also expects Christmas gifting type items, technology and appliance deals to be popular Black Friday purchases.

“We plan for months to give customers the best deals and to ensure there is enough product for everyone to enjoy Black Friday responsibly. Due to possible disruptions outside of our control, we placed our Black Friday orders even earlier this year. All our warehouses are packed with Black Friday stock and we are excited to unpack these massive deals in stores very soon.”

Strict safety measures and protocols will remain in stores to protect customers, and Mills says that customers will have a few days to shop deals.

Customers can register on the PnP asap! app or via the website to received updates on the best Black Friday deals.

