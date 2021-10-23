Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, Bitcoin smashed its previous all-time record high while anticipation for the November fuel prices in South Africa also tell of a different kind of record.

MTN launches an impressive zero-rated online school, and an incredible 9-year-old maths genius is awarded the Da Vinci Laureate.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Fresh Alarm Bells for Crypto Market as Bitcoin Soars to the Top

Bitcoin has soared to a new all-time high as it enters Wall Street amid the introduction of a very anticipated bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, this financial analyst argues that the mania of cryptocurrencies could lead to the next big financial collapse.

3. Really Bad News for the Price of Petrol in South Africa

According to the Automobile Association of South Africa’s bi-monthly price outlook, the most recent interpretations of current exchange rates and commodities pricing data point to massive increases in the price of fuel which is expected to reach motorists as November begins.

2. MTN Launches Free Online School in South Africa – And It’s Impressive

MTN SA announced the launch of the MTN Online School, a free online portal that provides a comprehensive digital curriculum for grades R-12 and additional features like video lessons, assessments, and extra-tuition lessons for Grade 10 to 12 learners.

The online school features a massive range of educational content and is completely free to register and use at no data costs.

The Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management of South Africa has bestowed the Da Vinci Laureate: Social Architecture on a 9-year-old prodigy, and the world’s youngest professor, Soborno Isaac Bari at its Ph.D. Graduation and President’s Dinner event held on 18 October 2021, in Gauteng, South Africa.

Bari, who was born in 2012, specialises in the fields of science and mathematics and received his very first salary from the Ruia College of Mumbai University after working as a guest professor when he was just 7 years old.

