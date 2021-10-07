New Multi-Billion Rand Data Centre Facility Built in South Africa

Teraco Data Environments, one of Africa’s largest vendor-neutral data centre and interconnection services providers, has announced the completion of Phase 1 of CT2, its new hyperscale data centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town, which is now the largest data centre in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

According to a statement from Teraco, the new facility is set to support the growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity in the country and further.

CT2 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa, the company says.

Teraco’s CT2 Data Centre

The first phase of CT2 comprises 25000sqm of building structure, 8000sqm of data hall space, and 18MW of critical power load. Teraco says it has secured adjacent land and power for future expansion and brings the total critical power load to 36MW at end state.

This new multi-billion-rand data centre facility significantly extends Platform Teraco’s capacity in the Western Cape, according to Jan Hnizdo, CEO, Teraco, who says: “Forming a vital part of the African IT landscape, Platform Teraco is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy with its diverse industry ecosystems and open interconnection marketplace.”

Teraco, who since its inception in 2008 has focused on building highly resilient vendor-neutral data centres, says that CT2 is connected to all of its other data centres through the diverse ecosystem of network operators in the facility, making it ideal for the distributed interconnection defined architecture of the modern enterprise.

Hnizdo says that the majority of enterprise organisations are accelerating their digital transformation strategies and placing a greater focus on cloud adoption strategies: “Enterprises are looking for the ability to scale as network strategies evolve, and in a world where fast and secure interconnection with strategic business partners is a priority, this is a source of competitive advantage.”

“Over the last few years, we have taken our ever-expanding ecosystems and network-dense interconnection hubs and moved beyond simple colocation. Teraco is the enterprise infrastructure platform for growth and innovation,” concludes Hnizdo.

