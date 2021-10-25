Save Thousands on Tech with These #SamsungWeek Deals in SA

Samsung South Africa has launched a weeklong shopping event through #SamsungWeek, which is currently one of the country’s top trends on Twitter.

The company is offering discounts where shoppers could save up to R2000 on select devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB version, which is retailing for R25,999.00.

It’s #SamsungWeek & we’re spoiling YOU! 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗧 this tweet & the 1st 1000 people will receive a R200 #SamsungOnlineStore voucher. Get your voucher NOW, before they’re gone! Remember to comment & tell us which deals you have your 👀 on using #SamsungWeek. Ts&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/00lQYjIDkP — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) October 22, 2021

Another deal sees R1000 slashes from the price of Galaxy Buds Pro, which is being sold at R2,999. There’s a whole host of deals from large appliances to TVs to smartphone accessories, and bundling purchases can net customers even more discounts.

These specials will be running from 25 October 2021 – 11 November 2021. Check out all the #SamsungWeek Deals here.

Here are some of our picks for the best deals being offered during #SamsungWeek:

32” UDH Smart Monitor with Mobile Connectivity and Smart TV Apps – R6999.00 (Save R500.)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB Available in 3 Colours – R25,999.00 (Save R2000.)

Galaxy A12 64GB – R2899.00 (Save R99,99.)

9KG Front Loader, With Steam and Eco Bubble Technology – R9,999.00 (Save R500.99).

Galaxy Buds Pro Available in 3 Colours – R2,999.00 (Save R1000.)

Galaxy Watch4 LTE (40mm) Available in 3 Colours – R5,499.00 (Save R1000.01)

55” Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – R17,999.00 (Save R1999,99.)

8TB SSD – R9,999.00 (Save R6400.00).

Other great deals include free add-ons on already purchases products, see the offers below:

Further discounts can be found when bundling products, but only a set number of products can be bundled via this deal. Also, customers shopping with a Standard Bank card can receive 0% interest for monthly installments on certain products.

For Samsung fans or those wanting to try Samsung products for the first time, now is that time.

