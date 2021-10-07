Amazon Launches Early “Black Friday” Deals: Up to 50% Off Certain Devices

Amazon, the US-based retail giant, has launched early Black Friday-like deals across a number of products from beauty, fashion, home decor, toys, and electronics. These Black Friday deals come much sooner than the expected 26 November date so readers are encouraged to take advantage before they expire.

“Customers can shop early and save big with Black Friday-worthy deals available today—epic deals can be found across every category with incredible discounts on top brands, the season’s must-have products, and a wide selection from small businesses and handmade artisans,” the mega-company says in a press release.

With these new deals, Amazon has also unveiled its new Holiday Gift list to allow customers to share gift ideas for family and friends.

Readers wanting to take advantage of the deals can find them at Amazon.com/epicdeals now or through the Amazon Mobile Shopping app.

There is a massive selection of choice discounts to peruse from, but in terms of electronics and gaming, here are the offerings:

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors , and more

, and more Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

and navigation electronics Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

by Ubisoft Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)

(first generation) Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet

Amazon offers direct shipping and delivery to South Africa on a number of its products. Here are some examples of great tech deals we found (shipping prices not included):

These are just a few examples. There are tonnes of rotating deals on Amazon.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter