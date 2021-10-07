Amazon Launches Early “Black Friday” Deals: Up to 50% Off Certain Devices

Amazon, the US-based retail giant, has launched early Black Friday-like deals across a number of products from beauty, fashion, home decor, toys, and electronics. These Black Friday deals come much sooner than the expected 26 November date so readers are encouraged to take advantage before they expire.
“Customers can shop early and save big with Black Friday-worthy deals available today—epic deals can be found across every category with incredible discounts on top brands, the season’s must-have products, and a wide selection from small businesses and handmade artisans,” the mega-company says in a press release.
With these new deals, Amazon has also unveiled its new Holiday Gift list to allow customers to share gift ideas for family and friends.
Readers wanting to take advantage of the deals can find them at Amazon.com/epicdeals now or through the Amazon Mobile Shopping app.
There is a massive selection of choice discounts to peruse from, but in terms of electronics and gaming, here are the offerings:
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Save on select Sony headphones
- Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
- Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
- Save on select Beats headphones
- Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save on select Bose headphones
- Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
- Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
- Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
- Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
- Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)
- Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet
- Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet
Amazon offers direct shipping and delivery to South Africa on a number of its products. Here are some examples of great tech deals we found (shipping prices not included):
- Donerton Wireless Earbuds – Noise Cancelling – $28.04 (30% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Keyboard Cover – $44.99 (50% off)
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. – Kids Fitness Watch – $40.99 (51% off)
- Orzly Gaming Bundle – Keyboard, Mouse, Headset, Mousepad – $33.99 (32% off)
- SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse – $29.99 (40% off)
- Tapela E7 Pro Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $36.99 (54% off)
- Zexrow Xbox 360 Controller for PC Gaming – $12.23 (24% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X/S/Xbox One Standard Edition – $19.99 (67% off)
- Select HP Chromebooks (Up to 30% off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 – 4GB RAM – $347.99 (37% off)
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $89.99 (40% off)
- McAfee Total Protection 2021 Up to 5 Devices Antivirus Software (1-year subscription) – $24.99 (75% off)
These are just a few examples. There are tonnes of rotating deals on Amazon.
