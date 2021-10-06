6 New Ways You Can Tap & Pay with FNB’s Virtual Card

FNB has announced that its customers can now use their Virtual Cards for contactless ‘Tap to Pay’ transactions in all FNB Pay-enabled digital wallets. This announcement comes as the Bank revealed that its Retail and Commercial customers have activated approximately half a million Virtual Cards with spending exceeding R1-billion since January this year.

According to Chris Labuschagne, FNB’s approach is to continue providing as many payment solutions via its digital platform as possible as to increase its support for individual and business customers.

“As a result, we’re immensely delighted to see the growing usage of our safer and convenient payment methods for online and point-of-sale payments. In recent months, Virtual Cards have become some of the preferred payment instruments by customers, and this augurs well for the future of payments,” Labuschagne says.

Here are all the ways FNB customers can pay using the FNB virtual card:

FNB Tap to Pay

FNB Scan to Pay

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Fitbit Pay

Garmin Pay

“The expansion of our FNB Pay enabled suite of digital wallets for contactless transactions is crucial to helping customers minimise their reliance on cash and having their physical card on hand,” Jason Viljoen, FNB Head of Digital Payments says,

“Our Virtual Card support for such transactions means that customers get improved convenience and safety when they choose to use any of the FNB Pay enabled digital wallets. This is an important step in our journey to accelerate digital payments innovation to help individuals and businesses better manage their money.”

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can order and safely store multiple Virtual Cards on their Banking App.

The Virtual Card comes with a dynamic CVV number that changes regularly to minimise the risk of fraud. In addition to the aforementioned Contactless payment features, customers can use their Virtual Cards for eCommerce purchases, streaming services, subscription payments, and QR payments via Scan to Pay on the FNB App.

“FNB remains committed to providing a range of unique and innovative solutions that are centred around customer needs. Our Virtual Card forms an important part of our journey in making the customer’s payment experience as convenient, safe, and secure as possible,” concludes Labuschagne.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter