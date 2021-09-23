KFC South Africa Launches Own Delivery Service – KFC Delivery PLUS

KFC South Africa has launched its very own in-house delivery service – KFC Delivery PLUS, enabling consumers to place their orders via the KFC mobile app or website. To get the service off to a running start, KFC is also offering free delivery until the end of the year.

People wanting to get KFC delivered would usually have to turn to 3rd party services like Uber Eats or Mr D, but now it seems the Kentucky Fried Powerhouse is set to launch its own delivery service similar to that of McDonalds.

This addition is a key expansion of the brand’s eCommerce commitment and comes just a month after the launch of its WhatsApp ordering platform – a first for the QSR sector locally.

“There is no doubt that much has changed in the world over the past 18 months. The nature of the various lockdowns and the need to isolate has driven a huge shift in consumer attitudes towards online ordering. This trend has been a key driver of the launch of KFC Delivery PLUS – focusing on fresh and fast delivery, to all corners of SA,” says Nicholas Duminy, Digital and eCommerce Director at KFC South Africa.

The changing consumer trends around online ordering have led KFC to significantly expand the number of restaurants that will offer this KFC-owned delivery service. With over 360 restaurants where customers can utilise this service, it makes ordering, paying for, and receiving a KFC order easier than ever before, wherever the consumer may be.

“Our new in-house delivery service has been designed to create an unparalleled food delivery offering and not only highlights our commitment to creating a frictionless customer journey with a goal of making access to our menu easier, delivery of our delicious meals simple, and to offer users access to unique specials and exclusive offers that are not necessarily available in-restaurant,” says Duminy.

“As a business, we have placed significant emphasis on leveraging the benefits of digital technologies, with a view to consistently create new channels for connecting, and new ways to meet consumer satisfaction. With this new service, we have also been able to increase our delivery footprint and brand offering to consumers across SA which is a critical objective for us,” continues Duminy.

According to a statement, KFC will soon be incorporating this delivery service into their WhatsApp ordering channel, which will further expand not only their footprint but South African’s access to KFC anytime, anywhere.

“As we celebrate 50 years in South Africa this year, this expansion is another way we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our consumers and we look forward to witnessing this service – and our overall eCommerce business – grow in the years to come,” concludes Duminy.

