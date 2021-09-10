How Unmanned Drones Are Delivering Medical Supplies Across Botswana

A collaborative project in Botswana is getting essential and emergency healthcare products to remote communities quicker than ever before through leveraging unmanned drones.

The Drones for Health project sees a partnership between the country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), the United Nations Population Fund, and Dutch drone company Avy.

Launched in May of this year at the BIUST campus in Palapye, the pilot project aims to demonstrate how drones can expedite the delivery of essential and emergency medical supplies to far-flung communities.

Botswana’s Health Crisis

Of every 100,000 babies born in Botswana in 2019, 166 dies. That’s double the average maternal mortality rate of other upper-middle-income countries.

Deaths like these all over the world are the result of a lack of essential and emergency maternal healthcare supplies, blood products and laboratory specimens not being delivered in a timely manner to and from remote, hard-to-access communities.

Botswana’s challenges stem from its geography and sparsely distributed population but consider that it is a relatively wealthy and stable African nation – something that can’t be said for every country on the continent.

The 74A 2018 study on healthcare in lower- and middle-income countries published in The Lancet found that, in 2016 alone, 5-million excess deaths were attributable to poor-quality healthcare, while 3.6-million resulted from a lack of access to healthcare.

The problem of healthcare access is one that governments and NGOs the world over have been trying to solve for decades. In many places, delivery by car is too slow, by helicopter too expensive.

Drones for Health

Initially operating between the towns of Lecheng, Mokgware, Moremi and Mogapi in eastern Botswana, the project will run for a number of years before the decision on countrywide deployment is made.

The results are already promising, with delivery times reduced by up to 65% in some instances, compared with traditional access.

It’s a field in which Avy has considerable experience. Driven by an ethos of using drones for good, the company offers a fully integrated drone service to the medical and emergency services industries.

In partnership with the Dutch Medical Drone Service, Avy has been testing pick-up and transport of medical supplies in the Netherlands for some time.

Check out the Avy drone in action in the video below:

Its flagship drone, the fixed-wing Avy Aera, has a wingspan of 2.4m, can cover 60km at 74km/h, and can carry payloads of up to 1.5kg.

Smart Safety

For a drone designed to transport precious payloads quickly and safely, Avy chose to fit the Aera with the LightWare SF20/C LiDAR sensor.

LiDAR is an acronym for “light detection and ranging”, and works by pulsing lasers at landscapes and objects, then measuring the time it takes for the light to bounce back to gauge their distance from the scanner.

In drone applications, this technology enables precision take-off and landing, altimetry and height-above-ground monitoring. Crucially, the SF20/C can provide these functions without impacting the drone’s battery, thus allowing for maximum flight time.

Functions like these will be essential for another project Avy is launching in conjunction with the Dutch Fire Brigade this September.

Equipped with a NightHawk payload including RGB (red, green and blue) and thermal-imaging cameras, onboard AI and LiDAR for safe and accurate flying, Aera drones will be used to detect and report wildfires before they get out of control.

It’s a project with obvious applications on the continent, and another example of how innovative thinking paired with innovative technology can save lives – in Africa and around the world.

