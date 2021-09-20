Datacentrix Partners OutSystems to Expand Rapid App Development in Africa

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix has signed a partnership agreement, for both Africa and the Middle East, with the OutSystems industry-leading application development platform.

“The OutSystems modern application platform was designed to accelerate the development and deployment of critical applications, while also delivering flexibility and efficiency. This allows us to assist customers in their application modernisation strategies, with a cloud engagement strategy that aligns to Datacentrix’ vision,” says Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix CE.

OutSystems was recently named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP).

According to Gartner, “OutSystems’ low-code platform offers greater productivity to development teams by focusing on the creation of reusable components, such as UI, headless, business logic, processes, integrations and edge deployments.

“Gartner identified an OutSystems strength as market understanding, stating that the organisation anticipates changes in the market and shows the ability to incorporate new capabilities (such as AI-enabled tooling) as the need arises,” Mahomed continues.

“It also noted OutSystems’ innovation in the use of emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, as well as its focus on components and reusability, which enables higher developer productivity in a low-code environment.”

According to Mahomed, Gartner stated that the company’s sales execution was exemplary, with a simplified, easy-to-understand pricing plan. Mahomed believes that the combination of OutSystems’ industry best practices and application platform expertise will augment Datacentrix’ digital capabilities.

In addition, the partnership will support Datacentrix’ multi-vendor strategy by ensuring that it is able to provide customers with an excellent value proposition and the best-fit solution for their specific business needs.

“These strengths all contribute to OutSystems being the ideal fit for Datacentrix to assist our clients in Africa and the Middle East in their digital transformation journeys, helping them to build more flexible apps, faster,” he adds.

“Datacentrix is an important addition to the OutSystems’ partner ecosystem, and we are thrilled that this partnership will help joint clients in South Africa, UAE and Qatar achieve their digital transformation goals,” says Rodrigo Castelo, Regional VP, Middle East and Africa with OutSystems.

“We recently finished a four-day bootcamp, where we trained 15 Datacentrix sales representatives, and are extremely happy with the outcome. Armed with the right experience, market knowledge, and positioning, we look forward to hitting the ground running with Datacentrix.”

