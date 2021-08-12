You Can Now Order KFC Through WhatsApp in South Africa

In a novel move for chat commerce in the continent, KFC South Africa has announced the launch of an innovative chat-ordering channel. The channel will allow customers to place a food order via WhatsApp for collection, and will soon even have the functionality to pay for the order via the chat app, as well.

KFC’s new platform is 100% automated and leverages natural language processing. The launch is part of KFC’s commitment to ease and is the first of its kind for the QSR sector locally.

“As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations that high data costs can pose in transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this,” says Nicholas Duminy, Digital and E-commerce Director KFC South Africa.

“Connecting with, and catering to, the youth market in South Africa has always been a top priority. The KFC chat-ordering channel is a great way to do this innovatively.”

“For the first time ever in South Africa, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends, and then on the same channel, place your KFC order. It all happens on WhatsApp and with payment options coming to this channel soon too, provides convenience like never before.”

KFC is celebrating 50 years in South Africa this year and, it says, this launch demonstrates a sound commitment to innovation in servicing the South African market. The company says that an e-commerce rollout is a significant technical undertaking, even on traditional channels.

“To provide it on WhatsApp requires a rethinking of the user journey and engagement paradigm,” KFC says in a statement.

“We are committed to making the purchasing journey as frictionless as possible. Digital acceleration, broadening e-commerce reach and investing in new channels is a strategic focus for us as we look at new ways to enhance customer experience. Our WhatsApp strategy is one of access, ease and retention: putting KFC online ordering in the hands of as many South Africans as possible, making it easy to do so, and ensuring that the customer experience is seamless,” continues Duminy.

How does it Work?

WhatsApp chat-ordering uses guided prompts, emoji-embedded facilitation, and natural language processing to guide customers through the ordering process.

All you have to do is answer the questions by replying with a number, a word or an emoji.

Step 1: Add the KFC Chat-Order contact by clicking the link, scanning a QR code, or adding the number – 087 153 1074

Step 2: Send “Hi” to get started

Step 3: Select your order through texting replies that respond to questions posed

Step 4: Select the KFC restaurant that you want to collect your order from. At this stage, WhatsApp ordering is available for ‘click and collect’ only

Step 5: Pay. While not yet available, consumers will soon also have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by inputting their card details but, for now, they pay at their selected store

Step 6: Collect order

“While currently the service is only available for Click and Collect, we have future plans to integrate delivery as part of this channel rollout. Additionally, consumers will soon be able to also pay securely via WhatsApp,” adds Duminy.

KFC looks to be leveraging WhatsApp’s impressive encryption technology to ensure that any orders placed and private information from customers is highly secure as if it were any other web-based platform. KFC e-commerce channels are also centred on offering value deals and exclusive offers not necessarily available in-restaurant and the WhatsApp channel will be no different, the company says.

“Chat commerce is the latest trend in online transactions – one that brings a personal touch to the user journey. We are always looking for ways our KFC family can get their favourites faster, and easier than ever and by tapping into an everyday chat platform we are leading the way in technology-enabled, personalised service not seen in SA before,” concludes Duminy.

