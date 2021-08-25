Unitel Launches Mobile Money Service in Angola with Huawei

Angola-based mobile operator Unitel has launched a digital money service – Unitel Money – in the Central African country. The technology will be available in the 18 provinces of the country.

The new service will allow users to make deposits, withdrawals, transfers and payments via mobile phone, all without needing a bank account. According to a statement from Unitel, the company intends to reach over 3 million users in the mobile money business, and that the company will only be able to remain profitable as the number of customers increases.

“Before that we don’t have great profit prospects,” said Miguel Geraldes, General Director of Unitel.

Unitel hopes to leverage its robust network of agents for the platform’s success. Geraldes says, “Unitel has over 6,000 contracted Agents and around 20,000 sub-Agents. We will start with more than 1000 Agents nationwide, with ongoing contracts.”

“The project is more than a mobile payment service, it enables local ICT ecosystem to tap into mobile payment and grow the digital economy; it brings benefits not only to individuals but also to SMEs to help grow their businesses to fuel the economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era,” the statement added.

Huawei Tech Empowers Unitel Money

The Unitel Money platform is empowered by Huawei’s technology. Unitel has been collaborating “over the past couple of years” with the Chinese mobile device technology conglomerate, according to a statement from Unitel.

“Huawei is willing to work with Unitel and commit to providing high-quality telecommunication service and mobile payment services for Angola as always, boost the rapid growth of non-cash payments, and contribute to the transformation of Angola’s digital society and economy,” the CEO of Huawei Angola, Chu Xiaoxin, said while addressing journalists during a workshop on the subject held on Friday in Luanda.

