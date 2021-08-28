Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, internet speed rankings were amongst the most popular articles for our readers, and Telkom South Africa launched eSIM support for certain devices.

Finally, as women’s month comes to a close, IT News Africa chats with IBM’s Siyasanga Sihawu to get fantastic insights into cloud adoption strategies and women in tech.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Telkom SA Launches eSIM Support

Telkom South Africa has launched eSIM support for its customers across Huawei, Samsung and Apple smartphones.

eSIM is a digital Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) that allows customers to activate a tariff plan from Telkom, or other operators, without having to use a physical SIM. It is an integrated SIM that is built into devices and cannot be removed, unlike a traditional SIM.

3. 4 Fastest Mobile Internet Operators in Kenya Ranked

Internet and connectivity speed tester Ookla last month released its market analysis for Kenya, ranking the country’s fastest mobile internet operators.

Read on to discover which operator offers the fastest mobile internet, and which offers the slowest.

2. Africa’s Top Ten Countries Ranked by Internet Speed in 2021

Sourced from Ookla’s global market analysis rankings, this list features the top 10 African countries with the fastest internet speeds ranked.

Read on to discover which African country offers the fastest fixed broadband internet, and which offers the slowest.

1. IBM’s Siyasanga Sihawu on Cloud Adoption Strategies and Women in Tech

IT News Africa had the chance to connect with Siyasanga Sihawu, a client technical lead at IBM Southern Africa. Sihawu is part of IBM’s technical team and engages with clients daily, aiding them on their cloud journeys.

In this Q&A, Sihawu touches on cloud adoption strategies – including the challenges in moving away from legacy tech and important insights into navigating the tech industry as a woman professional.

By Luis Monzon

