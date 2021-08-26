Telkom Appoints New CEO of Consumer

South Africa’s semi-private carrier Telkom has named Lunga Siyo as the new CEO of Telkom Consumer effective 1 October 2021. Siyo is set to take over from Serame Taukobong when Taukobong assumes the position of Group CEO Designate.

Siyo joined Telkom just over three years ago. Using his experience in the mobile and financial services sector, he led the introduction of Telkom’s value propositions in FinTech, e-commerce and mobile payments, the company said in a statement.

Previous to his current position at Telkom, Siyo served as Executive & Head: eCommerce at Standard Bank from 2016 to 2018. Previous to that, Siyo has held a variety of management positions most in the digital space.

Making the announcement, Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko said, “as CEO of Telkom Small and Medium Business, [Siyo] supported the transition of Yellow Pages from a print to a digital business.”

What Maseko is referring to is Telkom’s Yep! platform, a digital marketplace based on the company’s yellow pages where customers can safely search for and purchase from small, trusted businesses. “Think of Yep! as a friend to small businesses, as it provides a scalable solution to help grow and enhance their reach,” Siyo said, quoted by BusinessLive.

“Lunga’s experience in mobile and financial services make him ideally placed to lead Telkom Consumer as it builds on its data-led strategy to unlock revenue streams of the future,” Maseko concluded.

Telkom Announces New Group CEO

Maseko himself is preparing to step down from the position of group CEO from 30 June 2022. In his place, Taukobong will assume responsibilities as Group CEO Designate from 1 October 2021.

Maseko says he will stay on until next year’s June to “…ensure a smooth transition for my successor.”

Maseko joined Telkom on 1 April 2013 during a time when the firm was facing “severe challenges”.

During his eight-year tenure, Maseko managed to turn its business around – evolving it from a traditional fixed business to a portfolio of businesses that comprises the Mobile, IT, Wholesale infrastructure business and the Masts and Tower portfolio.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter