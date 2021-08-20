Jumia Partners with SolarTaxi to Provide Eco-Friendly Deliveries to Ghanaians

One of Africa’s largest and most ubiquitous e-Commerce platforms, Jumia has partnered with Accra-based eco-friendly mobility facilities company SolarTaxi to provide affordable and eco-friendly delivery of online orders to consumers.

Jumia says that the new partnership further speaks of the company’s commitment to going green.

“With a shared vision of ensuring a clean and sustainable environment using renewable energy, coupled with the need to keep consumers safe especially during future waves of COVID-19, consumers who order food, groceries and other essential items on Jumia can get their orders delivered conveniently and environmentally friendly to their homes or offices by SolarTaxi riders,” Jumia says in a statement.

“Partnering with SolarTaxi Ghana helps us to play our part in keeping our environment safe,” Tolulope Goerge-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana, said about the new collaboration.

“The use of solar-driven vehicles and motorbikes for online deliveries keeps all our stakeholders safe from fuel emissions. The health and safety of our consumers, as well as delivery agents, is a priority. The use of SolarTaxi bikes and vehicles also ensures affordability to our consumers who can now enjoy reduced shipping fees.”

Because SolarTaxi’s solar-powered vehicles have electric motors, they burn no fuel and produce no emissions. This helps to preserve the country’s natural resources, and eliminate the high fuel costs involved with making several deliveries a day.

“In today’s world, health is a major concern to everybody, especially diseases related to the respiratory system. In view of this, we have partnered with Jumia Ghana to provide eco-friendly and affordable transportation to Ghanaians through its online delivery service,” says Jorge Appiah, CEO of SolarTaxi Ghana.

Appiah says that because of the reduction of emissions, he hopes that this will go hand-in-hand with lessening respiratory issues in the country and thus aid in its fight against COVID-19.

The first phase of this partnership sees over 20 solar-powered motorcycles being used for online deliveries on Jumia with plans already in place to scale to over 100 by the end of the year. Both companies have pledged to expand this service to other parts of the country in the coming months.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter