You May Soon Be Able to Post on Instagram from Your Desktop

Facebook’s picture-sharing social media powerhouse Instagram is currently testing the ability to create posts using web browsers on desktop computers.

This new feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted a series of screenshots to Twitter, demonstrating the new system’s functionalities.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” Facebook spokesperson Christine Pai told Bloomberg.

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with [users’] desktop browser.”

The screenshots show that users are able to select different aspect ratios, use basic editing features and even apply built-in features on the desktop browser version of Instagram.

Editing and posting aren’t appearing for everyone’s browser version of the app just yet – but when it is, it is highlighted at the top right of the screen with a message that reads: “Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer.”

The Verge believes that this is evidence that Instagram is interested in a larger scale rollout. If this is the case it coincides perfectly with the news that Microsoft’s new OS Windows 11 will feature Android apps like TikTok and Instagram.

The new Instagram desktop capabilities could be a future look at what Instagram for Windows could look like.

Founded in 2010, the company has been historically slow in implementing new features on its browser app for desktops. For example, direct messages through the browser version only became available last year.

More than ever, professional photographers and social media marketers are using “third-party tools” to post highly edited images and videos to Instagram via desktops – this change could be a move towards making their lives easier.

“I suspect Instagram’s decision to add publishing via desktop is part of a much bigger plan for the platform going forward,” Navarra said, as Instagram designs more tools to lure content creators from competitors like TikTok and YouTube.

