Storing Data in the New PoPIA World

With the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI Act or PoPIA) being enforced, more and more South African companies must reconsider their data storage location policy especially when a public cloud is in the picture.

Uncertainty with Cloud Storage

Cloud companies are global entities–how would you know if your South Africa specific data was being sent to India or Spain for processing?

The answer is to check that the cloud provider can offer services in a geographically limited area. Many providers will in fact simply ask you to define technical requirements, but some will let you specify the cloud service region that the services will use and where data will be stored.

Database as a Service Providers

With DBaaS being more and more popular, including open-source Apache Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis, Cassandra, Elasticsearch, M3, Grafana, it is now critical to choose wisely the region where you store your data. A limited number of providers offer South Africa as a region and even less offer a South-African multi-cloud option.

Cloud Service Regions can be the Answer

Both Microsoft Azure and AWS have data centers in South Africa. By selecting a South Africa service region from already compliant DBaaS providers, you know your data will always be stored within the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

That’s what will make your cloud service PoPIA compliant. To get an idea of how it works, try the site offered by Aiven.

Aiven provides managed open-source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Apache Kafka, Elasticsearch, M3, and more, on all major public clouds.

Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, we do what we do best; manage cloud data infrastructure.

You can set Microsoft Azure or AWS as the cloud and “South Africa North” or “Cape Town” as the region, for example, choose a service plan on your preferred open source data management solution, migrate from one region to another or deploy multi-cloud redundant services for more security.

By Staff Writer.