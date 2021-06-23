How to Fix the “d3dx9_42.ddl Error” You Get Playing Classic Games Like EverQuest

Whenever you play a game on Windows PC or laptop, Microsoft DirectX handles most of the tasks in game programming.

d3dx9_43.dll is just one of the files in DirectX. But if this file goes missing, you may end up in various errors while playing any sort of game that was published before more modern versions of the Windows OS.

Examples include classics like EverQuest, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, and so on.

Sometimes the errors may happen if you’re using an outdated version of DirectX or you had deleted the d3dx9_43.dll file without knowing from the library of Windows.

This error usually appears while playing EverQuest on Windows. Players, though, often face other errors when attempting to play games from older generations.

There are several other errors reported in various forums from players around the world.

Let’s have a look at some of the common errors players may face in classic games such as EverQuest:

Error Message at Launcher

This error was first reported by a user on a well-known gaming forum. According to this, whenever a user launches the EverQuest game, it came with an error message pop-up saying that steam_api.dll is missing whereas the user isn’t playing the game via Steam.

Usually, a lot of users tend to get confused regarding the error until they knew it was just an antivirus error coming out from Avast and not the actual game.

Video Corruption



At times, classic games like EverQuest may crash and behave weirdly. Right after you log in, EverQuest will start losing animations and you will notice that the characters are floating in the air. Now, that’s surely not how the game was designed and there’s probably something wrong with it.

Of course, this error appeared years back, it was worth noting that a simple uninstall and re-install worked in this case. It was also a problem caused by a graphic card. A lot of users changed their graphic cards and that did work for them.

Sound Problems

Sound issues were not amongst the top problems encountered by players running EverQuest, but it did turn out to be a nightmare for many out there.

The sound was elongating 3-4 times as of original speed. And that turned out to be annoying as the video in the game run perfectly but the audio didn’t. Players facing sound issues can try contacting the game’s support team.

How to Fix d3dx9_43.dll Error in Classic Games like EverQuest:

If you’re also getting “d3dx9_43.dll file missing” or “d3dx9_43.dll not found” while playing EverQuest or any other games, here are the best methods to get rid of this error:

Update Your Windows

As mentioned previously, Microsoft DirectX performs most of the functions while you play the game, so it’s important to update it.

However, a complete Windows update is always recommended. To update your Windows, click on the Start button, head over to Settings and click on Update & Security and then click on Windows Update.

This will update your Windows OS to the latest version fixing all errors in the OS and applying any applicable patches if any.

Running Windows 10 is recommended to play any game on your PC or laptop if you’re still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.

Certain older games may however need users to run the programme as Administrator or change the compatibility version to an older version of Windows – such as Windows XP.

Reinstalling the Game



While this couldn’t be the best possible solution for all the errors, it can certainly fix some errors in your system. Just a simple reinstallation of the game could get the work done for you.

Give it a try and you may see the difference.

The other methods through which the error can be fixed are by performing a system cleanup and restoring the system completely. But make sure you have the data backup of all your drives before proceeding with these steps.

By Staff Writer.