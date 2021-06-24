Comic Con Africa Sets Live Return Date After Being Forced Online

Comic Con Africa is set to return on 22-25 September 2022 for a 3-day event to be hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

The first two events, Comic Con 2018 and 2019 were both organised by Reed Exhibitions Africa. The third live event was planned in 2020, but it was moved online due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with similar expo events in the country.

The event is seemingly going to skip 2021 in the hopes that next year’s landscape is a little less COVID positive.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE⚠️

To our Comic Con Africa Community, we miss you, but your health and safety will always be our first priority.

We may only see you next year, but we are not going anywhere. The team is still entertaining and engaging with the community weekly. pic.twitter.com/NwAjaw9SpM — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) June 22, 2021

“Waiting until 22 to 25 September 2022 is the safest option, especially with the current third wave,” says Reed Exhibitions.

“Returning in September 2022 also makes it possible for Comic Con Africa to come back in the expected full force – with bigger numbers, more activations and international talent,” says Carla Massmann, Comic Con Africa show director.

The convention is also moving to the Johannesburg Expo Centre and is expected to accommodate around 80,000 visitors in 2022.

News24 reports that next year the showcase will once again have a food truck village and a beer garden like previous incarnations.

“We have many new editions like StreetCon, TechCon and many more areas that Comic Con Africa are excited to be introducing in 2022, and the Johannesburg Expo Centre allows for us to safely introduce these new and exciting editions,” says Carla.

“The Expo Centre is easy to access via all highways and is a mere 20 minutes from central points like Fourways, opening the show up to so many more visitors. It also offers ample parking and easy access points, making arrival at the show more efficient and streamlined.”

“We miss the fans and we look forward to welcoming them back in September 2022 to a safe environment,” she says.

Comic Con Africa Moved Online in 2020

Last year, Comic Con Africa opted for a virtual event instead of completely cancelling the expo. The expo ran online from 24-27 September.

“During a pandemic which is expected to peak in September, we simply cannot go ahead with hosting the many tens of thousands of fans who attend Comic Con Africa annually,” Carol Weaving, Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, said at the time.

During last years live event cancellation, Comic Con Africa promised its 2021 event would be “much bigger,” though now it seems that this year won’t have an event at all. Here’s hoping for the rousing success of Comic Con Africa 2022.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter