Top 10 Things South Africans Forget in Ubers

As South Africa begins to slowly open and more people across the world safely resume their travels, Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index which provides a snapshot of both riders’ most commonly forgotten items.

This report highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and of course, how to get lost items back using the Uber app.

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in South Africa

Phone / camera Keys Headphones / speaker Wallet / Purse Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage Clothing Glasses Jewelry / watch / make-up Groceries Laptop

The Most “Forgetful” Cities:

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Cape Town

The Most Forgetful Days :

Across South African cities, Uber riders are most forgetful on Thursdays and Fridays.

How to Get Lost Items Back Using the Uber App

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

Edited by Jenna Delport