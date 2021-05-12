Lenovo Introduces New Legion Gaming PC Lineup

Lenovo has unveiled its newest lineup of portable gaming PCs featuring Intel’s and NVIDIA’s latest technologies and Windows 10. The series includes the 16-inch flagship Lenovo Legion 7i, the powerful new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, and the new 15-inch and 17-inch, Lenovo Legion 5i, which is easily customizable.
Players can complete their setup and optimize esport experiences with the suite of innovative technologies offered on the new Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 IPS gaming monitor with a lightning-fast 360Hz refresh rate for the total package in fast-paced, tear-free gameplay.
Designed to raise the bar for full game immersion, the new Lenovo Legion laptops also feature:
- Greater eye protection from blue light on the world’s first 16-inch QHD gaming laptop display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up-to-165Hz refresh on the TÜV-certified Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptops
- Faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago and the precision of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike
- Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals that provide an increased airflow of 18% gen-to-gen and lower system temperatures for longer gameplay with zero throttling
- AI-optimized Lenovo Legion AI Engine for higher framerates that reduce in-game lag with overclock support by dynamically shifting power between the CPU and GPU for intensive titles that are either custom-tuned already or auto-detected by the system
- Premium extras such as the webcam kill switch for greater privacy on the laptop’s side and a wide array of input/output (I/O) port types on either side and at the rear for easy connection of accessories
Pricing and Availability
- The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processor is expected to be available starting June 2021.
- The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptop with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at R27,999 and is expected to be available starting June 2021.
- The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start from R20,999 and is expected to be available starting July 2021.
- The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor with G-SYNC is expected to be available starting October 2021.
