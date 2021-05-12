Lenovo Introduces New Legion Gaming PC Lineup

Lenovo has unveiled its newest lineup of portable gaming PCs featuring Intel’s and NVIDIA’s latest technologies and Windows 10. The series includes the 16-inch flagship Lenovo Legion 7i, the powerful new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, and the new 15-inch and 17-inch, Lenovo Legion 5i, which is easily customizable.

Players can complete their setup and optimize esport experiences with the suite of innovative technologies offered on the new Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 IPS gaming monitor with a lightning-fast 360Hz refresh rate for the total package in fast-paced, tear-free gameplay.

Designed to raise the bar for full game immersion, the new Lenovo Legion laptops also feature:

Greater eye protection from blue light on the world’s first 16-inch QHD gaming laptop display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up-to-165Hz refresh on the TÜV-certified Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptops

Faster millisecond key inputs compared to two generations ago and the precision of Lenovo Legion TrueStrike

Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals that provide an increased airflow of 18% gen-to-gen and lower system temperatures for longer gameplay with zero throttling

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Legion 7i laptop with up to an 11 th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processor is expected to be available starting June 2021.

