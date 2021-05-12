AWS to Launch re/Start Programme in Kenya

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it would launch its re/Start programme in Kenya alongside three in South Africa, totalling 12 cohorts launched across Africa since October 2020.

AWS re/Start cloud skills training programme will be launching four cohorts in Africa this month — including launching for the first time in Kenya — as part of the program’s rapid expansion plans this year.

The cloud company is collaborating with getINNOtized, a tech company with roots in Germany that’s driven by creating social impact in Africa, and with Ajira Digital, a Kenyan government initiative driven by the Ministry of ICT, Innovations, and Youth Affairs to empower over one million young people to access digital job opportunities in Kenya.

AWS re/Start is a free, full-time, 12-week programme designed to support people who are unemployed or underemployed, and who have little technology experience, for careers in cloud computing. It provides participants with new cloud computing skills, career and resume coaching, and interviews with local employers. The programme connects over 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities.

Amazon says that at the end of 2020, AWS re/Start operated in 25 cities across 12 countries – “this year, we expect to double the number of cities in which we operate. The AWS re/Start programme is part of Amazon’s commitment to helping 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills with free cloud computing skills training by 2025”.

“With the support of professional mentors and accredited instructors, participants get a foundation of cloud computing knowledge that will propel them into entry-level cloud jobs. The training includes developing skills in programming, networking, security, and relational databases through real-world-scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.”

