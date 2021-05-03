3 Ways to Become a Pro Gamer

For gamers, joining a professional team or becoming a Twitch streamer is like becoming a rockstar of the gaming industry. It may be a long way to the top, but it can be well worth it for those with the right skills and dedication to turning their dreams into a reality.

The global gaming industry was valued at a staggering $162.32 billion in 2020 and has been growing even more rapidly since the pandemic. Twitch streaming in South Africa is also on the rise, but there is still a gap in the market for up-and-coming gamers to make their claim to fame.

Here’s some of what it takes to become a professional in the world of gaming.

1. Practise makes perfect

Playing video games all day may seem like a dream job, but it can be a lot tougher than it sounds. One professional League of Legends team, the world’s most popular competitive video game, practises for a minimum of 50 hours a week and some players even push themselves to play between 12 and 14 hours a day.

Of course, excessive gaming practice can easily lead to eye strain and burnout, which is why professionals make sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating well, exercising and socialising.

2. Get the right gear

A great gamer can only be as good as the hardware they’re using. But it’s about a lot more than having a good graphics card, RAM, hard drive or processor. A monitor can have a significant impact on gaming performance if it can’t keep up with your hardware. In professional gaming, a few milliseconds of input lag or screen stuttering can mean the difference between winning and losing. For that reason, you want a gaming monitor with at least a 60 Hz refresh rate and no more than 5 ms response time.

An athlete wouldn’t run a marathon without the right running shoes. Similarly, a professional gamer needs gaming gear that they can rely on. If you’re serious about taking your gaming to the next level, don’t let your gear hold you back.

3. Compete, stream and get noticed

The odds of becoming a professional gamer may seem slim, but nothing that’s worth achieving comes easily. The world of gaming is growing rapidly and with it comes new opportunities for those with the determination to seize them.

Join your local gaming community on Facebook or Discord, or put together a team for a tournament. If you lack pro gaming skills but make up for it with personality, start a Twitch or YouTube stream and let other gamers see what you have to offer. Be patient and persistent, but most importantly: always do it for the fun and the love of the game.

