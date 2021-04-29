vivo Partners with Jambo Shoppee to Expand Footprint in Kenya

vivo has partnered with Kenyan online retailer Jambo Shoppee to increase its footprint across the East African country.

According to a Master Card study on consumer spending in February 2021, it revealed that 79% of consumers in Kenya are shopping more online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the partnership, vivo is confident that the online visibility of its products will increase – giving potential customers a wider range of choices.

“The Kenyan Smartphone market offers a favourable competitive landscape; with consumers considering online purchasing options, this partnership will give our users a wide range of choice and will see them enjoy the best mobile phones at the most affordable prices as we continue to expand locally,” says vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager, James Irungu.

Recently, Jambo Shoppee launched a mobile app for iOS and Android devices which seeks to offer solutions to the rising number of shoppers online.

“The partnership with vivo today cements our commitment to bring our customers a wide range of choices. Our mission has always been to make it easier for consumers to order products conveniently and securely, thus the App introduction,’’ says Sanjay Pathak, Jambo Shoppee Country Head.

Jambo Shoppee is currently retailing the vivo Y12s which was previously launched, vivo V19, vivo Y1s, and vivo Y20.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter