Unlocking the Potential of Healthcare Data at Zebra Technologie’s Free Webinar

On 14 April 2021, leading healthcare technology solutions provider, Zebra Technologies in partnership with IT News Africa will virtually demonstrate how to streamline workflows and significantly reduce costs in healthcare facilities as well as identify patterns to enable intelligent predictions.

Under the theme “Patient Journey and the Digital Twins” this free and innovative webinar will empower the healthcare sector with technology solutions that enable them to instantly connect, collaborate and communicate with colleagues.

Register and learn how to better support patients and improve performance with the insights that come from capturing real-time data in your emergency department or operating theatre.

Hear from expert speakers and moderators, including:

Christa Fourie — Sr. Account Manager of Healthcare at Zebra Technologies

Wayne Miller — Director of Healthcare Practice EMEA at Zebra Technologies

Lynsey Stewart-Isherwood — Head of the Digital Health Innovations Department of Molecular Medicine and Haematology at the University of the Witwatersrand

Over 60 minutes, IT Departments, Heads of Operations and Administration, Procurement, Finance, Doctors and Nurses alike will congregate to learn how to make more insightful decisions to streamline and digitise workflow throughout the patient journey.

11:00 Opening Address: Our Digital Health Journey Towards Optimised Patient Care

11:15 The Future of Healthcare: Patient Journey & the Digital Twins

11:55 Question & Answer Session

12:00 Webinar Closes

