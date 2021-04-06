Scaling the Tough Terrain: How to Manage Rugged Devices Deployed for Field Operations

The global demand for smartphones intended to be used for corporate purposes is at an all-time high. Considering the pandemic-driven requirements for working remotely, the organizations- be it across supply-chain, manufacturing, military or first response that earlier did not consider bringing their frontline workforce into digital transformation have been compelled to do so. The businesses that earlier employed a large number of frontline employees or field forces depended largely on the paper-pen-based model of operations.

Rugged devices can be monumental in helping organizations scale the tough terrain The apprehensions against bringing the field force under digital transformation were not simply because of the foreseeable challenges the employees could face while using technology but also because of the hesitation around durability and performance of consumer devices. The ruggedized computers and smartphones that can withstand the extreme weather changes, moisture, wind, shock and dust have been around, sure. But for organizations that are not confident on managing these rigged devices operating out in the field shy away from the digital enablement of their field force, in turn also impacting the overall efficiency of the workforce. On the other hand, the organizations that deploy rugged devices without a rugged device management solution can never guarantee the security of these devices, let alone extending support to the field force in case something goes wrong with the device.

Scalefusion MDM for rugged devices steps in to solve these challenges of organizations deploying rugged devices to their field force and here’s how:

Centralized deployment

Rugged devices used by the field force might be geographically spread and manually configuring them is a cumbersome process that can hinder the deployment overall. With Scalefusion MDM, organization IT can drive centralized deployment with ROM-level enrollment, Android Zero-touch and OEM-based enrollment. This can ensure that the devices are configured with company policies and resources straight out of the box and the field employees can start using it on the first power-up.

Access control, authorization and security

Organizations can create strong usage policies for these devices to avoid misuse and curb authorized access. This includes enforcing password policies, authentication driven by certificate management and security policies that prevent access to non-business applications, untrusted websites and also protect against factory reset or misuse. For devices that have an impending security threat, are lost or stolen, IT can perform a remote wipe and the device data will be deleted.

Real-time location tracking and geofencing

Considering that the rugged devices operate in the field, keeping a track of their location at all times is critical and also is critical to optimize the processes of the workforce by defining areas of operation. With Scalefusion, IT can track device location in real-time, set geofences and obtain alerts whenever a device enters or exits a specific geofence.

Device vital monitoring, workflows and reports

To ensure the devices are up and running smoothly to add to business benefits, IT teams can keep a close eye on the device vitals such as device battery, data usage, app-wise data usage, storage usage and security alerts. IT teams can automate periodic checks for compliance with Scalefusion workflows, schedule tasks for device maintenance and obtain detailed reports for device activity.

Remote troubleshooting

If the devices operating out in the field run into an error, it potentially halts the employee’s day-to-day tasks, not to mention the business losses it can incur. Fetching the devices to a conventional service centre is not cost-effective and increases the effective device downtime. Scalefusion MDM solves this problem with its Remote Cast and Control feature. IT teams can remotely mirror device screens, take control of select devices, navigate and push files to resolve device issues quickly.

For more complex issues, IT teams can create screen recordings, take screenshots and raise a ticket on the integrated ITSM platform to shorten the cumulative device downtime.

Summary

Scalefusion simplifies the management of rugged devices used across diverse industries and helps reduce the IT cognitive load. For organizations who want to scale their field operations with rugged devices, optimizing the operations with Scalefusion is the first step to get started.

