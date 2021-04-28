PlayStation Network Up and Running After Outage

The PlayStation Network appears to be up and running again after reportedly suffering a global outage.

The outage all the categories listed on the PSN’s status page — account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.

According to The Verge, all were marked as being down for about an hour though reports of the outage started rolling in around 20 minutes before the status page lights started turning red.

Sony has shared a sneak peek of its next-generation PS5 virtual reality (VR) controllers. The orb-shaped controllers are expected to play a critical role in changing the way VR games are played.

“Our new VR controller speaks to our mission of achieving a much deeper sense of presence and stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences,” says Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Planning & Management at Sony.

“It will build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed how games ‘feel’ on PS5 by unlocking a new way to tap into the sense of touch.”

At first look, the most notable trait of the VR controller is undoubtedly its design, which takes on an orb-shape that allows the user to hold the controller naturally.

Nishino says Sony has developed it this way so that there are no constraints with how users move their hands.

“We also designed the new controller with great ergonomics in mind, so it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold in each of your hands. We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms.”

