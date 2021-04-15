Paratus Appoints New Group CCO

Paratus has announced the appointment of Martin Cox as its new Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He brings a wealth of experience as a founder shareholder of Neotel and Executive for Strategy, Commercial and M&A at Internet Solutions.

Cox will run the commercial operation for Paratus from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is expected to focus on driving the company’s aggressive growth plans for its expansion in Africa.

UK born and educated, Cox is a qualified lawyer and MBA graduate. His work in the international telecommunications sector began in the late ‘90s with a private equity development company that invested in telecom operators in emerging markets.

More recently, Cox was responsible for Strategy, Commercial and M&A Internet Solutions (part of the Dimension Data Group), where he acquired MWEB consumer ISP, sold off non-core network assets and increased overall operational profitability.

He has been an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Paratus Group board for the last year and this appointment signals his move to becoming an active executive as the company drives its African growth strategy.

“This is not only a new appointment but also an extremely important one for the group,” says Paratus Group CEO, Barney Harmse. “It sends out a strong message to the market in Africa and we are very excited to welcome Martin to the Paratus team. His verve, knowledge, and big thinking, coupled with his acute commercial acumen, are a perfect fit for Paratus as we embark on our next wave of growth.”

Edited by Jenna Delport