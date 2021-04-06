Nutanix Appoints New Senior Director of Multicloud Business Development

Nutanix has announced the appointment of James Karuttykaran as Senior Director of Multicloud Business Development for EMEA. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships with leading players in the public cloud. He reports directly to Andy Brewerton, Director of Sales Strategy for EMEA at Nutanix.

In this new position, Karuttykaran is expected to put his expertise in Nutanix technologies to work for the company’s customers’ multicloud deployment needs. His priority will be to strengthen Nutanix’s relationship with Microsoft to facilitate the deployment of European customers’ infrastructure and workloads on Azure.

Karuttykaran joined Nutanix at the creation of the French office in March 2014 as a pre-sales engineer. He quickly rose through the ranks to become Nutanix’s Senior Director Systems Engineering Southern Europe and French-speaking Africa, responsibilities he held prior to this new promotion. Before joining Nutanix, he spent 6 years at VMware where he held various pre-sales, customer and partner positions, followed by 2 years at HDS as a virtualization specialist.

With initial training in electronics and industrial computing at the University of Cergy Pontoise, Karuttykaran continued his training with a work-study program in computer science at the CFA Léonard de Vinci at Veritas Software, a company he later joined in 2003 as a technical support engineer.

Nutanix has appointed Andrew Gill as Channel Director for Western Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa (WEURSSA).

Responsible for leading all channel and OEM activities in WEURSSA, Gill will oversee Nutanix’s go-to-market relationships with resellers, distributors, regional system integrators and technology partners in the region.

Additionally, he will play a key role in driving channel-focused initiatives such as Nutanix Cloud Bundles, a strategic and unified offering to access Nutanix enterprise cloud software and solutions, while providing partners with greater value and autonomy through the sales channel.

